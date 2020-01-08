WolfpackMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Another Preaseason All-American Mention for Bailey

Brett Friedlander

NC State's Patrick Bailey has earned his second preseason All-America selection for the upcoming 2020 baseball season.

The junior catcher from Greensboro has been recognized by Perfect Game/Rawlings as a member of its first team while the Wolfpack check in at No. 21 in the website's preseason poll.

He previously earned a similar honor from Collegiate Baseball.

The switch-hitting Bailey started 60 games behind the plate for the Wolfpack last season, hitting .288 with 68 hits, 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 47 RBI. Defensively, he threw out 33 percent of runners attempting to steal while comminging only five errors in 476 fielding chances.

Recently named one of the top 50 prospects for the 2020 Major League Baseball draft by MLB Pipeline and and a leading candidate for the Buster Posey Award honoring the top catcher in college baseball, Bailey is coming off a strong summer in which he spent time playing for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

Here is Perfect Game's scouting report of the switch-hitting Wolfpack star:

"Bailey has a short yet powerful stroke from both sides of the plate and the ability to pepper the gaps (17 doubles last year) as well as sending the ball over the fence (23 home runs in two seasons) and his 69-to-75 walk-to-strikeout ratio more than proves he knows what he’s doing in the batter’s box. He profiles well behind the plate, with sound lateral actions and a quick release, regularly making strong, accurate throws to help neutralize opposing teams’ running games." 

State will begin the 2020 season on Valentine's Day, Friday, Feb. 14, against James Madison.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Elissa Cunane National Player of the Week

Brett Friedlander

The NC State women's basketball star adds another honor to her growing resume. Read more

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 15, Notre Dame

Brett Friedlander

Everything you need to know about NC State's matchup against the Fighting Irish at PNC Arena. Read more

Brock Miller Leaving Wolfpack as Grad Transfer

Brett Friedlander

The linebacker started 11 games for NC State this season, making 40 tackles. Read more

Notre Dame's Brey: 'PNC an Underrated Home Atmosphere'

Brett Friedlander

The Wolfpack will try to take advantage of its homecourt with a bounceback win agianst the Irish on Wednesday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

TJ Warren had a big game during his "homecoming" to Charlotte last night ...

Bryce Missed For More Than Just Points, Rebounds

Brett Friedlander

The redshirt senior wing, who has missed the past two games with a concussion, is listed as day-to-day for Wednesday's home game against Notre Dame. Read more

Cunane Wins Second ACC Weekly Award

Brett Friedlander

The NC State sophomore averaged 27 points and nine rebounds in two games this week. Read more

Wolfpack To Hold Walkon Tryout Meeting

Brett Friedlander

NC State coach Dave Doeren is on the lookout for students hoping to become part of the football team. Read more

Wolfpack Alumni Stand Out on Wild Card Weekend

Brett Friedlander

Here's a look at how former NC State players impacted the outcome of first round NFL playoff games. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Another big game from Elissa Cunane, another ACC win for the Wolfpack women ...