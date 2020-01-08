Another Preaseason All-American Mention for Bailey

NC State's Patrick Bailey has earned his second preseason All-America selection for the upcoming 2020 baseball season.

The junior catcher from Greensboro has been recognized by Perfect Game/Rawlings as a member of its first team while the Wolfpack check in at No. 21 in the website's preseason poll.

He previously earned a similar honor from Collegiate Baseball.

The switch-hitting Bailey started 60 games behind the plate for the Wolfpack last season, hitting .288 with 68 hits, 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 47 RBI. Defensively, he threw out 33 percent of runners attempting to steal while comminging only five errors in 476 fielding chances.

Recently named one of the top 50 prospects for the 2020 Major League Baseball draft by MLB Pipeline and and a leading candidate for the Buster Posey Award honoring the top catcher in college baseball, Bailey is coming off a strong summer in which he spent time playing for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

Here is Perfect Game's scouting report of the switch-hitting Wolfpack star:

"Bailey has a short yet powerful stroke from both sides of the plate and the ability to pepper the gaps (17 doubles last year) as well as sending the ball over the fence (23 home runs in two seasons) and his 69-to-75 walk-to-strikeout ratio more than proves he knows what he’s doing in the batter’s box. He profiles well behind the plate, with sound lateral actions and a quick release, regularly making strong, accurate throws to help neutralize opposing teams’ running games."

State will begin the 2020 season on Valentine's Day, Friday, Feb. 14, against James Madison.