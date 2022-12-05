Beck Handed Reigns At Coastal Carolina

After three seasons as offensive coordinator at NC State, Tim Beck has been named the new head coach at Coastal Carolina.

"I could not be more excited to be the Head Football Coach at Coastal Carolina University. The complete alignment between Dr. Benson, Joe Moglia, and Matt Hogue has helped establish a championship program that is a tremendous fit for me and my family," Beck said in a statement released by Coastal Carolina. "I fully embrace the expectations for how we will run this program each and every day. Coastal is a special place with special people. We are humbled and honored to become a part of the Chanticleer family and the Conway community."

Beck has been in the coaching profession for 35 years, including 18 at the P5 level. He has been an offensive coordinator for the past 12 years at four different schools (Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas, and NC State).

NC State had a 25 -11 record in Beck's three seasons with the Wolfpack.

