Chubb Signs Extension With Miami
It did not take Bradley Chubb to commit to his new organization.
On Thursday, the former NC State defensive lineman signed a massive contract extension with his new team. The deal keeps Chubb with his new team through the 2027 campaign.
The 5-year deal is for deal 119 million dollars, with 63,2 million guaranteed. Miami enters the weekend at 5-3 overall and tied for second place in the AFC East with the New York Jets and a game and a half behind Buffalo. The Dolphins will host Chicago on Sunday.
