Chubb Signs Extension With Miami

© Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

After being dealt to Miami at the trade dealine, former NC State defensive lineman Bradley Chubb inks a long-term extension.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It did not take Bradley Chubb to commit to his new organization. 

On Thursday, the former NC State defensive lineman signed a massive contract extension with his new team. The deal keeps Chubb with his new team through the 2027 campaign. 

The 5-year deal is for deal 119 million dollars, with 63,2 million guaranteed. Miami enters the weekend at 5-3 overall and tied for second place in the AFC East with the New York Jets and a game and a half behind Buffalo. The Dolphins will host Chicago on Sunday. 

Bradley Chubb at the 2017 Sun Bowl, which he sat out to protect his draft status. He was selected fourth overall by the Denver Broncos n the 2018 NFL Draft. 

Football

