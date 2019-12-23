WolfpackMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Top 10 of the 2010s: No. 9, Lots of Extra Innings

Brett Friedlander

As we approch the final 10 days of the 2010s, SI Wolfpack Maven takes a look back at the past 10 years in NC State sports and counts down the Wolfpack's top 10 moments of the decade.

Today is Dec. 23, 2019. 

With nine days remaining, it's time to check in on Moment No. 9, which is actually a series of moments -- all of which required extra innings at ACC baseball tournaments.

State's tradition of playing marathon games at the conference's postseason tournament began in 2012 in Greensboro, when the Wolfpack battled rival North Carolina through 11 scoreless innings before the Tar Heels struck for four runs in the 12th to win 4-0.

Ace left-hander Carlos Rodon pitched the first nine of those innings, but came away with nothing to show for his effort. 

The future first round draft pick was even better in 2013 in Durham, also against UNC. This time Rodon allowed only one hit over 10 innings. But again that wasn't enough. An unearned run in the eighth extended the game into extra innings.

And once again the teams played deep into the night. And early morning. 

Twice State loaded the bases with two outs but couldn't push the winning run home. Finally, in the top of the 18th, the Tar Heels pushed a run across to win the longest game in ACC tournament history.

Two years later, Wolfpack fans finally got a chance to celebrate at the end of a tense extra inning tournament game.

This time the opponent was Miami. And the hero -- in dramtaic fashion -- was first baseman Preston Palmeiro.

Leading off the bottom of the 12th, Palmeiro hit a drive to the opposite field off the wall in left at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. It should only have been a double. But the throw from Hurricanes' left fielder Carl Chester sailed wide of its mark. As the Hurricanes chased the loose ball down, Palmeiro hustled around the bases, sliding safely into the plate before being mobbed by his Wolfpack teammates.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hellems Starting to Get His Groove Back

Brett Friedlander

Jericole Hellems didn't miss any games after suffering what was described as a "low grade concussion" two weekends ago at Wake Forest. Read more

Triple-Double 'Kind of Snuck Up" On Johnson

Brett Friedlander

The senior guard played his way into the NC State history books by recording 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a win against The Citadel. Read more

Wolfpack Heads Into Christmas Break With Needed Win

Brett Friedlander

Markell Johnson's triple double leads State bounce back from Thursday's loss at Auburn with an 83-63 win against The Citadel. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's the boxscore from tonight's basktball win against The Citadel ...

Beverly Leaves Game With Back Injury

Brett Friedlander

Coach Keatts indicated after Sunday's win against The Citadel that the injury didn't appear to be serious

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. The Citadel

Brett Friedlander

Live updates and analysis from today's game between the Wolfpack and Bulldogs at PNC Arena. Read more

Top 10 of the 2010s: No. 10, DSJ Does In Duke

Brett Friedlander

On the final 10 days of the 2010s, SI Wolfpack Maven counts down NC State's top 10 moments of the decade. Read more

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 12, The Citadel

Brett Friedlander

Everything you need to know about Sunday's game between NC State and the Bulldogs at PNC Arena. Read more

How Did Wolfpack Signees Do At The Shrine Bowl?

Brett Friedlander

South Carolina beat North Carolina 28-17 in the annual high school football all-star game. Read more

#Wolfpack2020: Kicking insurance

Brett Friedlander

NC State's recruiting class includes kicker Ian Williams, even though reliable incumbent Christopher Dunn still has two year of eligibility remaining. Read more