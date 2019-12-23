Top 10 of the 2010s: No. 9, Lots of Extra Innings

As we approch the final 10 days of the 2010s, SI Wolfpack Maven takes a look back at the past 10 years in NC State sports and counts down the Wolfpack's top 10 moments of the decade.

Today is Dec. 23, 2019.

With nine days remaining, it's time to check in on Moment No. 9, which is actually a series of moments -- all of which required extra innings at ACC baseball tournaments.

State's tradition of playing marathon games at the conference's postseason tournament began in 2012 in Greensboro, when the Wolfpack battled rival North Carolina through 11 scoreless innings before the Tar Heels struck for four runs in the 12th to win 4-0.

Ace left-hander Carlos Rodon pitched the first nine of those innings, but came away with nothing to show for his effort.

The future first round draft pick was even better in 2013 in Durham, also against UNC. This time Rodon allowed only one hit over 10 innings. But again that wasn't enough. An unearned run in the eighth extended the game into extra innings.

And once again the teams played deep into the night. And early morning.

Twice State loaded the bases with two outs but couldn't push the winning run home. Finally, in the top of the 18th, the Tar Heels pushed a run across to win the longest game in ACC tournament history.

Two years later, Wolfpack fans finally got a chance to celebrate at the end of a tense extra inning tournament game.

This time the opponent was Miami. And the hero -- in dramtaic fashion -- was first baseman Preston Palmeiro.

Leading off the bottom of the 12th, Palmeiro hit a drive to the opposite field off the wall in left at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. It should only have been a double. But the throw from Hurricanes' left fielder Carl Chester sailed wide of its mark. As the Hurricanes chased the loose ball down, Palmeiro hustled around the bases, sliding safely into the plate before being mobbed by his Wolfpack teammates.