Dunn Earns Honors

NC State placekicker Christopher Dunn is one of three finalists for Groza Award and was named First Team All-ACC.
NC State placekicker Christopher Dunn, a First Team All-ACC selection, is one of three finalists for the prestigious Groza Award -- given to the nation's best placekicker. 

Dunn made 24-of-25 field goal attempts and did not miss a PAT in the regular season. His accuracy rate is the best in the nation among kickers with at least 20 made field goals. He was also named ACC Specialist of the Week twice in 2022. 

He joins Joshua Karty (Stanford) and Jake Moody (Michigan) as Groza finalists. Dunn is a record holder in field goals made and scoring for both NC State and the ACC. 

The winner will be announced on December 8th, 2022. 

