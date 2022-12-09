Dunn Wins Lou Groza Award

NC State placekicker Christopher Dunn has won the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the nation's best kicker.

Dunn, who holds NC State and ACC records in field goals and scoring, made 24-of-25 field goal attempts this season, good for second-best in the nation among kickers with at least 20 attempts.

A graduate student from Lexington, North Carolina, Dunn made 17 of his 24 field goals from at least 30 yards.

