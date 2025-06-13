Edward Baker Arrives for NC State Football Official Visit
St. Frances Academy (Md.) rising senior Edward Baker is currently in Raleigh for a three-day official visit with 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pound "versatile offensive lineman" and stock-rising prep is a longtime NC State target, now boasting over 20 Division I offers.
Baker confirmed his arrival on Thursday night via the following post on social media:
A three-star prospect in the eyes of most major recruiting sites, he currently checks in at No. 1,118 overall, No. 98 among interior offensive linemen, and No. 23 in Maryland on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Back in late February, Edward Baker named a top seven in his recruitment. His list, which he still has pinned on social media, includes his NC State football suitors and one other ACC program in the Virginia Cavaliers, plus five SEC options in the Auburn Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Florida Gators.
