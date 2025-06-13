All Wolfpack

Edward Baker Arrives for NC State Football Official Visit

The prime NC State football recruiters are among the frontrunners for the 315-pounder.

Matt Giles

NC State football
NC State football / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
In this story:

St. Frances Academy (Md.) rising senior Edward Baker is currently in Raleigh for a three-day official visit with 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack.

ALSO READ: NC State Basketball Program Enjoys Unique Assets in Latest Five-Star Pursuit

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound "versatile offensive lineman" and stock-rising prep is a longtime NC State target, now boasting over 20 Division I offers.

Baker confirmed his arrival on Thursday night via the following post on social media:

A three-star prospect in the eyes of most major recruiting sites, he currently checks in at No. 1,118 overall, No. 98 among interior offensive linemen, and No. 23 in Maryland on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

Back in late February, Edward Baker named a top seven in his recruitment. His list, which he still has pinned on social media, includes his NC State football suitors and one other ACC program in the Virginia Cavaliers, plus five SEC options in the Auburn Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Florida Gators.

ALSO READ: NC State Basketball Enters Fray for Heralded 2027 Forward Josh Leonard

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball and football recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football