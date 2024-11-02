All Wolfpack

Giant NC State Football Target Visiting for Stanford Game

NC State football is set to host one of the top offensive linemen among South Carolina preps.

In late July, Clinton High School (S.C.) offensive tackle Tre Aiken was in Raleigh for the NC State football program's Alpha Wolf Showcase. Shortly after returning home from that Wolfpack visit, the 6-foot-4, 285-pound three-star noted on social media that he "can't wait to be back" on the campus.

Well, Aiken is now on tap to attend the 2024 NC State football team's next game in Carter-Finley Stadium, he revealed via the following post earlier this week:

He'll be on the field alongside several other recruits ahead of kickoff between the Wolfpack (4-4, 1-3 ACC) and Stanford Cardinal (2-6, 1-4 ACC) at noon ET Saturday (ACC Network).

Aiken, who also visited NC State twice in the spring, ranks No. 654 overall and No. 10 in South Carolina on On3's 2026 Industry Ranking.

Per 247Sports, Tre Aiken already boasts offers from double-digit programs, including State, Duke, South Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Kentucky, Florida, USF, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech. His offer from 12th-year Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his staff arrived back in early June.

As things stand, the 2026 NC State football class consists of two early verbal commits in Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Reagan Smith and Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, who announced his pledge to the Wolfpack just a few weeks ago.

The haul ranks No. 52 overall in the country.

