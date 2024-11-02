Giant NC State Football Target Visiting for Stanford Game

Leading up to Friday night's game with Daniel, @clinton_devil was averaging 351 yards rushing a game & a big reason why is 6'4, 290 pound junior right tackle @TreAiken6, who already has 11 D-1 offers from programs like South Carolina, FL, KY, VaTech, NCSU, WF & others.@WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/EP6gQa3xFK