Skip to main content
Gibson Earns ACC Honor

Ben Queen/USAToday sports

Gibson Earns ACC Honor

NC State center Grant Gibson was honored by the ACC on Monday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NC State center Grant Gibson graded out at 97 percent in the Wolfpack's, 41-10, win over UConn en route to earning ACC co-Offensive Lineman of the Week honors. 

Gibson finished with three pancake blocks as the NC State offense churned out 492 total yards against the Huskies. The Wolfpack is scheduled to face Clemson on Saturday in a clash of top-10 opponents. 

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).

In This Article (1)

North Carolina State Wolfpack
North Carolina State Wolfpack

Grant Gibson NC State center
Football

Gibson Earns ACC Honor

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_18722673
Football

Doeren, Wolfpack Look To Take Next Step

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_17671758
Basketball

Keatts Excited for 2022-23 Season

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19110818
Football

NC State finishes nonconference play undefeated

By Nicholas Schnittker
Drake Thomas INT vs WV
Football

Postgame: Drake Thomas Discusses NC State's 41-10 win over UConn

By Nicholas Schnittker
Doeren Zoom
Football

Postgame: Dave Doeren Talks NC State's Win Over UConn

By Nicholas Schnittker
USATSI_19110745
Football

Postgame: Devin Carter Discusses NC State's win over UConn

By Nicholas Schnittker
USATSI_19110818
Football

Photos: NC State 41, UConn 10

By Nicholas Schnittker
USATSI_19110683
Football

Final Box Score: NC State 41, UConn 10

By Nicholas Schnittker