Gibson Earns ACC Honor

NC State center Grant Gibson graded out at 97 percent in the Wolfpack's, 41-10, win over UConn en route to earning ACC co-Offensive Lineman of the Week honors.

Gibson finished with three pancake blocks as the NC State offense churned out 492 total yards against the Huskies. The Wolfpack is scheduled to face Clemson on Saturday in a clash of top-10 opponents.

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).