Jones, NC State Prepare To Face Familiar Foe

Darryl Jones sort of had an idea that he may face his old school in a bowl game.

Truth be told, almost a decade away in the Big Ten has erased the depths of NC State's rivalry with Maryland.

The Wolfpack will battle the Terrapins on Friday at noon at the Duke's Mayo Bowl inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is the first matchup between the old conference foes since 2013.

Jones spent four seasons at Maryland before coming to NC State in 2022 as a graduate student via the transfer route. He is eager to take the field against hisn former school.

