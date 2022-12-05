Skip to main content
Leary Enters Transfer Portal

Leary Enters Transfer Portal

NC State quarterback Devin Leary has announced that he is entering the transfer portal.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NC State quarterback Devin Leary has announced that he is entering the transfer portal. 

In his career, Leary has thrown for 6,807 yards and 62 touchdowns while with the Wolfpack. Those numbers are sixth-best and fourth-best, respectively, on NC State's all-time passing list. He has suffered season-ending injuries twice (2020 and 2022) while at NCSU.

We will keep you updated on NC State's comings and goings in the transfer [portal as things develop. 

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).

In This Article (1)

North Carolina State Wolfpack
North Carolina State Wolfpack

USATSI_19110677
Football

Leary Enters Transfer Portal

By Rob McLamb
Tim Beck at practice
Football

Beck Handed Reigns At Coastal Carolina

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_17429400
Football

NC State to face old ACC foe Maryland

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19527796
Basketball

VIDEO: Smith Reacts To Loss Against Pitt

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19528212
Basketball

LOCKER ROOM: Joiner Talks After Loss to Pitt

By Rob McLamb
221202Keatts
Basketball

VIDEO: Keatts Talks NC State's Loss To Pitt

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19541590
Basketball

PHOTOS: NC State Thumps Iowa

By Rob McLamb
221129Keatts
Basketball

NC State Routs Tribe

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19528213
Basketball

Morsell Discusses NC State's Win

By Rob McLamb