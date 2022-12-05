Leary Enters Transfer Portal

NC State quarterback Devin Leary has announced that he is entering the transfer portal.

In his career, Leary has thrown for 6,807 yards and 62 touchdowns while with the Wolfpack. Those numbers are sixth-best and fourth-best, respectively, on NC State's all-time passing list. He has suffered season-ending injuries twice (2020 and 2022) while at NCSU.

We will keep you updated on NC State's comings and goings in the transfer [portal as things develop.

