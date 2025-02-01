Longtime NC State Football Pledge Will Wilson Receives Final Ranking
Future NC State football quarterback Will Wilson, a dual-threat talent out of Richland Northeast High School in Columbia, S.C., came up short of a four-star rating across major recruiting sites ESPN, On3, 247Sports, and Rivals. But in the final rankings released this week, he appears as a consensus top-40 signal-caller in the cycle.
ALSO READ: Wolfpack Recruiter Dines With In-State Four-Star Target
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Wilson, a three-star across the board, checks in at No. 580 overall, No. 37 among quarterbacks, and No. 14 in South Carolina in the composite 2025 On3 Industry Rankings. He's the fifth-highest ranked member of the 23-deep NC State football recruiting haul.
Wilson has been on board with the Wolfpack since announcing his commitment back in June 2023. He inked his financial agreement in early December.
As things stand, 13th-year NC State head coach Dave Doeren's 2025 collection stacks up at No. 35 in the country, according to On3, and No. 7 in the ACC.
On the 2024 trail, Doeren and his crew finished No. 28 overall and No. 5 in the conference.
ALSO READ: Coveted Prep Meets With Wolfpack Defensive Coordinator
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.