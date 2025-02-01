All Wolfpack

Longtime NC State Football Pledge Will Wilson Receives Final Ranking

The 2025 NC State football signee is a consensus top-40 quarterback.

Matt Giles

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

Future NC State football quarterback Will Wilson, a dual-threat talent out of Richland Northeast High School in Columbia, S.C., came up short of a four-star rating across major recruiting sites ESPN, On3, 247Sports, and Rivals. But in the final rankings released this week, he appears as a consensus top-40 signal-caller in the cycle.

ALSO READ: Wolfpack Recruiter Dines With In-State Four-Star Target

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Wilson, a three-star across the board, checks in at No. 580 overall, No. 37 among quarterbacks, and No. 14 in South Carolina in the composite 2025 On3 Industry Rankings. He's the fifth-highest ranked member of the 23-deep NC State football recruiting haul.

Wilson has been on board with the Wolfpack since announcing his commitment back in June 2023. He inked his financial agreement in early December.

As things stand, 13th-year NC State head coach Dave Doeren's 2025 collection stacks up at No. 35 in the country, according to On3, and No. 7 in the ACC.

On the 2024 trail, Doeren and his crew finished No. 28 overall and No. 5 in the conference.

ALSO READ: Coveted Prep Meets With Wolfpack Defensive Coordinator

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football