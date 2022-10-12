Skip to main content
LOOK: Dunn Hopes To Continue Perfect Season at Syracuse

© Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

LOOK: Dunn Hopes To Continue Perfect Season at Syracuse

NC State placekicker Christopher Dunn addressed the media ahead of the Wolfpack's trip to Syracuse.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NC State placekicker Christopher Dunn, who has not missed a field goal or point after touchdown attempt this season, recently spoke with the media as the Wolfpack brace for its trip to Syracuse.

Dunn was named ACC Specialist of the Week and earned Lou Groza national honors for his four field goal effort last Saturday against Florida State.

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).

In This Article (1)

North Carolina State Wolfpack
North Carolina State Wolfpack

USATSI_13394403
Football

LOOK: Dunn Hopes To Continue Perfect Season at Syracuse

By Rob McLamb
IMG_0684
Football

WATCH: Gibson Readies NC State Defense For Cuse

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19159746
Sports

NC State Alums Complete Successful MLB Season

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19203450
Football

Thomas, Dunn Honored By ACC

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19163777
Football

UPDATE: Leary's Injury Status

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19203449
Football

LOOK: Photos From NC State's Win

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19159738
Football

WATCH: Doeren Discusses Leary, NC State

By Rob McLamb
Screenshot 2022-10-09 12.13.17 AM
Football

Postgame: Drake Thomas Talks NC State 19, FSU 17

By Nicholas Schnittker
Screenshot 2022-10-09 12.15.20 AM
Football

Postgame: Listen to Devan Boykin Discuss NC State's Win over FSU

By Nicholas Schnittker