LOOK: Dunn Hopes To Continue Perfect Season at Syracuse

NC State placekicker Christopher Dunn, who has not missed a field goal or point after touchdown attempt this season, recently spoke with the media as the Wolfpack brace for its trip to Syracuse.

Dunn was named ACC Specialist of the Week and earned Lou Groza national honors for his four field goal effort last Saturday against Florida State.

