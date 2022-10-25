LOOK: Wilson, NC State Excited For Matchup With Hokies
NC State linebacker Payton Wilson addressed the media ahead of the Wolfpack's matchup against Virginia Tech on Thursday.
NC State linebacker Payton Wilson addressed the media ahead of the Wolfpack's matchup against Virginia Tech on Thursday.
Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!
Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).