NC State Football Advances Another Step for Four-Star Jamarcus Whyce
Trotwood-Madison High School (Ohio) defensive lineman Jamarcus Whyce landed an offer from NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff back in mid-January. Roughly two months later, the Wolfpack is among the 6-foot-3, 270-pound four-star's top 12.
ALSO READ: NC State Suddenly Loses Graduate Lineman Patrick Matan to Transfer Portal
Whyce, who currently stacks up at No. 362 overall and No. 32 among defensive linemen in the 2026 On3 Industry Rankings, revealed his surviving suitors on Monday night. In addition to NC State, he's still considering Tennessee, Louisville, West Virginia, Illinois, Michigan State, Auburn, Kentucky, Virginia, Missouri, Indiana, and Maryland.
As a junior seeing snaps at both defensive tackle and end, the 17-year-old Whyce finished with 64 tackles, 13.5 for a loss, and seven sacks.
NC State football's 2026 collection has doubled in size to four pledges since Doeren & Co. officially entered the fray for Jamarcus Whyce. Each of the early Wolfpack prizes in the cycle is of the three-star variety, and none of them is a defensive lineman.
ALSO READ: Big 2026 NC State Recruiting Prospect Heading to Raleigh for Wolfpack Visit
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football and basketball recruiting news.