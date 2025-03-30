NC State Football: Heralded Twin Prospects Visit Wolfpack

All Wolfpack

Four-star defenders Aiden Harris and Andrew Harris checked out the NC State football program this week.

Considering the Harris brothers have already locked in a dual official visit with head coach Dave Doeren and the NC State football coaches this summer, it now seems they enjoy spending time in Raleigh.

Aiden Harris and Andrew Harris, a twin pair of four-star defensive linemen at Weddington High School (N.C.), were most recently on campus to visit with the Wolfpack staff on Friday, they announced on social media beforehand.

They currently have their NC State football official visit scheduled for June 6-8. But each boasts dozens of other Division I offers, including the likes of Auburn, Florida, and Ohio State.

Members of the 2026 recruiting class, Aiden Harris ranks No. 40 overall in the cycle, No. 2 among defensive linemen, and No. 4 in North Carolina, while Andrew Harris checks in at No. 311 nationally, according to 247Sports 2026 Composite.

Both have been on Dave Doeren & Co.'s 2026 wishlist for over 18 months.

As of now, the Wolfpack enjoys four early verbal commits on the 2026 trail. The collection stacks up at No. 57 in the country, per 247Sports.

