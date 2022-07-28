Skip to main content
NC State Has Five Named Preseason All-ACC

Five NC State players have been named to the 2022 ACC Preseason All-ACC Team.



Five players from NC State have been voted to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Team. It was the second-most number of players from a school in the ACC to be named, with Clemson having six on the squad.

Devin Leary was named ACC Preseason Player of the Year. He was joined on the team by Grant Gibson (center), Drake Thomas (linebacker), Payton Wilson (linebacker), and Tanner Ingle (safety).

Thomas and Ingle were First Team All-ACC in 2021. Wilson was out for most of last season but earned First Team All-ACC honors in 2020. 


2022 Preseason All-ACC Football Team

(Total votes in parenthesis)

QB Devin Leary, NC State (56)
RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse (125)
RB Will Shipley, Clemson (112)
WR Josh Downs, North Carolina (128)
WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (111)
WR Zay Flowers, Boston College (104)
TE Will Mallory, Miami (69)
AP Keytaon Thompson, Virginia (70)
OT Jordan McFadden, Clemson (127)
OT Zion Nelson, Miami (82)
OG Caleb Chandler, Louisville (104)
OG Christian Mahogany, Boston College (67)
C Grant Gibson, NC State (90)

DE Myles Murphy, Clemson (120)
DE Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt (54)
DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson (116)
DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt (62)
LB Drake Thomas, NC State (92)
LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson (82)
LB Payton Wilson, NC State (60)
CB Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville (70)
CB Josh DeBerry, Boston College (65)
S Jammie Robinson, Florida State (93)
S Tanner Ingle, NC State (63)

PK B.T. Potter, Clemson (99)
P Lou Hedley, Miami (101)
SP Josh Downs, North Carolina (57)

