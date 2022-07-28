NC State Has Five Named Preseason All-ACC

Five players from NC State have been voted to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Team. It was the second-most number of players from a school in the ACC to be named, with Clemson having six on the squad.

Devin Leary was named ACC Preseason Player of the Year. He was joined on the team by Grant Gibson (center), Drake Thomas (linebacker), Payton Wilson (linebacker), and Tanner Ingle (safety).



Thomas and Ingle were First Team All-ACC in 2021. Wilson was out for most of last season but earned First Team All-ACC honors in 2020.





2022 Preseason All-ACC Football Team

(Total votes in parenthesis)

QB Devin Leary, NC State (56)

RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse (125)

RB Will Shipley, Clemson (112)

WR Josh Downs, North Carolina (128)

WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (111)

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College (104)

TE Will Mallory, Miami (69)

AP Keytaon Thompson, Virginia (70)

OT Jordan McFadden, Clemson (127)

OT Zion Nelson, Miami (82)

OG Caleb Chandler, Louisville (104)

OG Christian Mahogany, Boston College (67)

C Grant Gibson, NC State (90)



DE Myles Murphy, Clemson (120)

DE Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt (54)

DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson (116)

DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt (62)

LB Drake Thomas, NC State (92)

LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson (82)

LB Payton Wilson, NC State (60)

CB Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville (70)

CB Josh DeBerry, Boston College (65)

S Jammie Robinson, Florida State (93)

S Tanner Ingle, NC State (63)



PK B.T. Potter, Clemson (99)

P Lou Hedley, Miami (101)

SP Josh Downs, North Carolina (57)

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).