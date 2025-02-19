NC State Lands Visit From 2026 Athlete Dana Greenhow
Sandy Creek High School (Ga.) junior athlete Dana Greenhow, still unrated and unranked on major recruiting sites but holding well over a dozen offers, has now locked in an official visit with 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff.
ALSO READ: NC State Boasts Lone 'Warm' Label in Jamal Rule Recruitment
The 6-foot, 180-pound Greenhow will be in Raleigh, June 20-22, he announced via the following post on social media this week:
He also recently scheduled a June official visit to Liberty.
Last season, while lining up at strong safety and cornerback, Greenhow recorded 23 tackles, two for a loss, and three pass breakups for a Sandy Creek squad that finished 10-2 overall.
For now, the Wolfpack enjoys four early pledges on the 2026 trail in Milford Mill Academy (Md.) three-star safety Koby Sarkodie, Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith, Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) three-star linebacker Jordan Moreta. The class checks in at No. 41 in the country, per 247Sports.
ALSO READ: Prime 2026 Wolfpack Target Lyrik Pettis Sets Two Official Visits
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more Wolfpack recruiting updates and other NC State football news.