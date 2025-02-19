All Wolfpack

NC State Lands Visit From 2026 Athlete Dana Greenhow

The NC State football coaches are looking to grow their four-deep recruiting haul.

NC State football
Sandy Creek High School (Ga.) junior athlete Dana Greenhow, still unrated and unranked on major recruiting sites but holding well over a dozen offers, has now locked in an official visit with 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Greenhow will be in Raleigh, June 20-22, he announced via the following post on social media this week:

He also recently scheduled a June official visit to Liberty.

Last season, while lining up at strong safety and cornerback, Greenhow recorded 23 tackles, two for a loss, and three pass breakups for a Sandy Creek squad that finished 10-2 overall.

For now, the Wolfpack enjoys four early pledges on the 2026 trail in Milford Mill Academy (Md.) three-star safety Koby Sarkodie, Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith, Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) three-star linebacker Jordan Moreta. The class checks in at No. 41 in the country, per 247Sports.

