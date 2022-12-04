NC State to face old ACC foe Maryland

NC State will face old ACC foe Maryland in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on December 30th in Charlotte, NC. The opening kickoff is scheduled for noon at Bank of America Stadium.

The two foes used to face off annually in the ACC until Maryland left the conference to join the Big Ten in 2013. The schools have faced each other 70 times, and the record between the two is dead even at 33-33-4.

"This is a great opportunity for us to play in front of Wolfpack Nation one more time this season," NC State head coach Dave Doeren said in a statement released by the school. "With the number of players we have from the state of North Carolina and the surrounding areas, it gives our players' families and friends an opportunity to travel to a great town for a great bowl. We are looking forward to a great week."

Doeren has now guided the Wolfpack to its eighth bowl appearance in his 10 years at the helm. NC State, which finished the 2022 regular season No. 23 in the CFP rankings, is set to make its 35th bowl appearance overall (17-15-1 with one canceled) and its fourth postseason trip to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (2-1).

