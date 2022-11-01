NC State's Jackson Out For Remainder Of Season

Skip to main content
© James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

NC State defensive lineman Savion Jackson will miss the remainder of the season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NC State head coach Dave Doeren has announced that defensive end Savion Jackson will miss the remainder of the season. 

"Savion is out for the year," Doeren said. "Unfortunately, it was a knee injury that required surgery. He’ll be back healthy, but it was a season-ending deal that happened up at Syracuse."

Jackson, who hails from nearby Clayton, North Carolina, had 15 tackles this season. Before the campaign, he was awarded the number nine jersey, previously worn by NC State greats Mario Williams and Bradley Chubb.

The Wolfpack will host in-state rival Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday in search of the team's seventh win in nine games this season. NCSU has lost three straight to the Demon Deacons. 

