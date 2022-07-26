NC State's Thomas and Moore make Butkus Watch List

Isaiah Moore and Drake Thomas of NC State were named to the 2022 Butkus Award Watch List, honoring the top college linebacker in the nation.

There are 51 players on the Watch List as a tribute to Butkus' jersey number. NC State is one of only seven teams in the nation with two players on the list.

Moore had his 2021 season cut short to injury yet still earned Honorable Mention All-ACC. Thomas was First Team All-ACC and named Fourth Team All-American by Phil Steele as the Wolfpack finished 9-3.

Award semifinalists are named on October 31, 2022. The finalists are announced on November 21, 2022. The winner is expected to be named on December 7, 2022, and then honored at a televised event on January 21, 2023, at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage, California.

