NC State's Thomas Remembers Charles Johnson

NC State's Drake Thomas speaks about former Steeler great Charles Johnson.

Before enrolling at NC State, Drake Thomas played football at Heritage High School in Wake Forest, North Carolina. 

Former Colorado Buffalo and Pittsburgh Steeler great Charles Johnson initially served as a member of the coaching staff of NC State legend and former Steeler teammate Dewayne Washington. 

Johnson passed away on July 17 at the young age of 50. He moved on to administration at Heritage High, becoming an assistant principal. 

During his career, he spent eight years in the NFL with four teams after being selected with the 17th overall pick in the 1994 Draft by Pittsburgh. Johnson won a Super Bowl title with New England in 2001.

Thomas spoke about Johnson recently at the ACC Kickoff. 

