AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Murchison Signs Four-Year Deal With Titans

Brett Friedlander

Larrell Murchison is now officially a member of the Tennessee Titans.

The former NC State defensive lineman, who was drafted in the fifth round last month, has signed a rookie contract with the NFL team.

According to a league source, the deal is a standard four-year rookie contract that will pay Murchison just under $3.6 million.

The 6-foot-3, 297-pound Elizabethtown native was the 174th overall pick in this year's draft.

He was one of the Wolfpack’s few bright spots last season, ranking among the ACC leaders with seven sacks -- including 3.5 in a loss at Florida State on Sept. 28. He finished the year with 48 tackles (12 TFLs), five quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries.

Murchison has a chance to step right into the Titans' defensive line rotation because of his ability to play both inside and outside, combined with the team's lack of depth in that area. His development, however, could potentially be slowed by an offseason program altered -- or perhaps even eliminated -- by the current coronavirus shutdown.

The former State star said he is still in North Carolina working out on his own until NFL team facilities are allowed to reopen.

Earlier this week, the Titans announced that Murchison will wear No. 91 this season. He wore No. 92 both in at State and at Louisburg Community College, but that was already taken by fellow Tennessee defensive end Matt Dickerson, a three-year veteran from UCLA.

The Wolfpack's other recent draftee, defensive end James Smith-Williams, has yet to sign his contract with the Washington Redskins -- the team that took him in the seventh round.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Torry Holt edges out Ted Brown for top athlete from Guilford County

Brett Friedlander

ACC Reportedly Returning to Nonconference Hoop Openers in 2020-21

After opening 2019-20 with conference games as a means of promoting the new ACC Network, the ACC will reportedly return to nonconference openers to start next season's basketball schedule. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA Won't Mandate Uniform Return to Sports, Mark Emmert Says

Brett Friedlander

Top Ten of 2019-20: Swiney's One-Hit Wonder

As the academic year officially comes to a close, SI All Wolfpack look backs at the NC State's 10 best athletic performances of 2019-20. Today, it's No. 7: Nick Swiney's masterful 1-hit shutout in Minnesota. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA revamps college basketball NET ranking metric

Brett Friedlander

Murchison Gets New Number With Titans

Larrell Murchison wore No. 92 during his college career at NC State, but because that was already taken on his new team, the Tennessee Titans, the recent fifth-round NFL draft pick has been issued a new number. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Six Wolfpack Teams Honored for Academic Achievement

NC State's women's cross-country, track and field, swimming and diving, women's golf, gymnastics and volleyball teams were among the 1,380 Division I programs nationwide to earn APR Public Recognition Awards fom the NCAA for acheving top scores in the classroom. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Games Featured on ACC Football Re-Broadcasts

Three football games involving NC State are among the 28 to be re-broadcast by the ACC over the next six weeks during a series on the conference's YouTube channel. Two of them are games Wolfpack fans won't want to miss. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack in Top Six For 5-Star Women's Hoop Prospect

NC State is still in the running for five-star women's basketball prospect Jessica Timmons after the North Mecklenburg High School star narrowed her college choices down to a final six. Read more

Brett Friedlander

TE prospect Miles Campbell discusse his finalists, including NC State

Brett Friedlander