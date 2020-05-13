Murchison Signs Four-Year Deal With Titans

Larrell Murchison is now officially a member of the Tennessee Titans.

The former NC State defensive lineman, who was drafted in the fifth round last month, has signed a rookie contract with the NFL team.

According to a league source, the deal is a standard four-year rookie contract that will pay Murchison just under $3.6 million.

The 6-foot-3, 297-pound Elizabethtown native was the 174th overall pick in this year's draft.

He was one of the Wolfpack’s few bright spots last season, ranking among the ACC leaders with seven sacks -- including 3.5 in a loss at Florida State on Sept. 28. He finished the year with 48 tackles (12 TFLs), five quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries.

Murchison has a chance to step right into the Titans' defensive line rotation because of his ability to play both inside and outside, combined with the team's lack of depth in that area. His development, however, could potentially be slowed by an offseason program altered -- or perhaps even eliminated -- by the current coronavirus shutdown.

The former State star said he is still in North Carolina working out on his own until NFL team facilities are allowed to reopen.

Earlier this week, the Titans announced that Murchison will wear No. 91 this season. He wore No. 92 both in at State and at Louisburg Community College, but that was already taken by fellow Tennessee defensive end Matt Dickerson, a three-year veteran from UCLA.

The Wolfpack's other recent draftee, defensive end James Smith-Williams, has yet to sign his contract with the Washington Redskins -- the team that took him in the seventh round.