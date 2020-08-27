SI.com
Former State Kicker Hauschka Released by Bills

Brett Friedlander

Former NC State kicker Steven Hauschka is looking for a job.

The 12-year NFL veteran was released by the Buffalo Bills on Thursday in a move that that was likely made for financial considerations. 

Hauschka was scheduled to make $2.3 million in base salary this season, according to Overthecap.com. His expected replacement, rookie Tyler Bass, is a sixth-round 2020 draft choice from Georgia Southern.

Although at age 35, Hauschka has lost some of the leg strength that earned him the nickname "Hauschka Money" while helping the Seattle Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowls in 2014-15, the newly minted free agent doesn't figure to be out of work long.

He was 22 of 28 on field goals last season, his third with the Bills, while going 30 for 32 on extra points. On the down side, he made only one of five attempts longer than 50 yards and recorded touchbacks on only 52% of his kickoffs.

In addition to Buffalo and Seattle, Hauschka has also kicked for the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos.

He played only one season at State after starting his career at Middlebury College, a Division III school in Vermont. 

Hauschka made 16 of his 18 field goal attempts and all 25 of his extra points for the Wolfpack in 2007. His most memorable performance came in a victory against Miami, when he converted four field goals -- including the winning 42-yarder in overtime. 

