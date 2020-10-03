SI.com
Halftime Observations: State 17, Pitt 13

Kenton Gibbs

If someone would have told e that NC State's running game would be ineffective to say the least and yet, the Wolfpack would still be leading at halftime, I would have called them crazy. 

But here we are.

State has rushed for just 70 yards and has has averaged only 3.4 yards per carry on the ground, but quarterback Devin Leary is 13 for 21 through the air for 118 yards, a touchdown and no mistakes. 

The defense has had its moments, but has also had some breakdowns -- especially in the secondary where several key players are out and injuries have been compounded by the ejection of freshman Joshua Pierre-Louis because of a targeting call. 

If the defense can regain its rhythm, it definitely has a shot at holding onto what would be a huge win against a ranked opponent on the road. Other than giving up a 75-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the game, Pitt has had trouble sustaining drives.

And when it has put a couple of first downs together, the defense has come up big on third down to force field goals instead of giving up touchdowns. 

For State to pull this one out, it's going to have to run th eball better in the second half, but not at the expense of taking shots against a Pitt secondary that has committed three pass interference penalties already today.

