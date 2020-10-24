SI.com
Witt in, Riley Out on Wolfpack Offensive Line for UNC

Brett Friedlander

The NC State football team will get a big addition to its offensive line for today's game at North Carolina with the return of starting right tackle Justin Witt.

Witt has missed the past three games with an undisclosed injury.

The benefit of Witt's return, however, will be offset by the absence of starting left tackle Tyrone Riley, who suffered what appeared to be a leg injury during last week's win against Duke.

The good news is that backup Bryson Speas has gotten plenty of experience subbing for Witt and will be able to fill in seamlessly. Redshirt freshman Dylan McMahon also got extensive playing time last week, which should help him in a backup role.

Riley is one of several key players left off the Wolfpack's active list, issues about 30 minutes before kickoff.

Among the other key omissions is starting safety Tanner Ingle, who appeared to aggrivate a hamstring injury. His loss that will leave an already thin secondary even more vulnerable to UNC quarterback Sam Howell and will put a lot of pressure on young safeties Devan Boykin and Isaac Duffy to repeat their standout performances against the Blue Devils.

State will also be without freshman linebacker Devon Betty, who has been regular contributor on special teams, wide receiver Jasiah Provillion and running back Trent Pennix, in addition to quarterback Devin Leary and others with injuries that will be out for a significant anount of time.

