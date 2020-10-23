SI.com
AllWolfpack
How Much Will it Cost to See State-UNC Game?

Brett Friedlander

Want to go see Saturday's NC State-North Carolina football game at Kenan Stadium in person?

Get out your checkbook and be ready to write in a big number.

There aren't many tickets available, given state restrictions limiting attendance at large public events to 7% of stadium capacity. And because they're so scarce, the few that are available are going for a premium price.

It's the law of supply and demand.

As of Thursday night, only one pair was still on the secondary market. The price for them on StubHub -- chairback seats located in the north corner, Section 111, Row QQ, is $312 apiece.

