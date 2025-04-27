Outbound NC State Football Running Back Commits to Another ACC Program
In mid-April, following two promising campaigns in the NC State football backfield, Kendrick Raphael officially entered the transfer portal. Less than two weeks later, the former top-tier three-star prep out of Naples High School (Fla.) has already committed to his junior landing spot.
Raphael will remain in the ACC to suit up for the Cal Golden Bears, On3's Hayes Fawcett first reported on Sunday night.
As a sophomore last year for an NC State football squad that stumbled to a 6-7 record, marking the Wolfpack's first losing season this decade, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Kendrick Raphael appeared in 12 games and finished third on the team in rushing yards. He enjoyed slight bumps in production from his 11 outings as a true freshman in 2023.
Across 23 combined games in Wolfpack threads, Raphael carried the ball 145 times for 734 yards and four touchdowns, an average of 5.1 yards per touch on the ground. He also hauled in 20 receptions for 137 yards.
He'll arrive at Cal with two years of eligibility remaining.
Cal is not on NC State's 2025 conference schedule.
