NC State promotes Leary for Heisman

NC State has created a website designed to promote Devin Leary for the 2023 Heisman Award.

The website, dlearydelivers dot com, has Leary's bio, stats, a hype video, photos, and testimonials to Leary's attributes from folks within the game.

The Wolfpack have never had a player win the Heisman. The ACC has had four athletes in its history earn the prestigious award. Charlie Ward, Chris Weinke, and Jameis Winston of Florida State along with Lamar Jackson of Louisville are the only winners from the conference. Five players have won the Heisman at current ACC schools that were not with the league during their respective playing careers.

Last season. Leary led the Wolfpack to a 9-3 record. He tossed for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdown passes while being intercepted only five times. In his career, he has 51 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions.

