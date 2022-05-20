Skip to main content
Pack roams Eastern Seaboard

NC State is offering talented high school class of 2024 recruits up and down the east coast.

Rob Kinnan/USAToday sports

NC State extended several more offers on Thursday. The Wolfpack is working almost the entire Eastern Seaboard, as the offers ranged from Boston to Palm Beach Count, Florida.

Here are some of the offers NC State has sent out recently:

Kevin Levy: (2024) Riviera Beach, Florida

Levy doesn't just excel in football.

Ify Obidegwu: (2024) Brandywine, Maryland

Ify Obidegwu's HUDL

Dante Reno: (2024) Boston, Massachusetts

Darrion Smith: (2024) Baltimore, Maryland

