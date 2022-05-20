Pack roams Eastern Seaboard
NC State is offering talented high school class of 2024 recruits up and down the east coast.
NC State extended several more offers on Thursday. The Wolfpack is working almost the entire Eastern Seaboard, as the offers ranged from Boston to Palm Beach Count, Florida.
Here are some of the offers NC State has sent out recently:
Kevin Levy: (2024) Riviera Beach, Florida
Levy doesn't just excel in football.
Ify Obidegwu: (2024) Brandywine, Maryland
Dante Reno: (2024) Boston, Massachusetts
Darrion Smith: (2024) Baltimore, Maryland
