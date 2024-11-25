All Wolfpack

New Prediction Points to Probable NC State Football Recruiting Prize

An intriguing 2025 NC State football target appears set to reveal a winner.

Matt Giles

NC State football recruiting target Grayson Rigdon
NC State football recruiting target Grayson Rigdon / Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Columbus High School (Texas) three-star Grayson Rigdon, a lively running back who doubled as the nation's leading prep scorer on the hardwood last season, received an NC State football offer last week before planning a weekend trip to check out the Wolfpack in person.

RELATED: NC State Enters Fray for Zippy 2025 Dual-Sport Sensation

According to Rigdon's posts on social media, he's still planning to announce his college choice on Monday. However, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound speedster hasn't advertised the time of his announcement yet.

Meanwhile, signs suggest Dave Doeren and his NC State football staff enjoy all the homestretch momentum over his previously named finalists: North Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Missouri State, Abilene Christian, Tarleton, and Tennessee State.

On Sunday night, the first expert forecast popped up in the 247Sports Crystal Ball for Rigdon's recruitment. It comes from national recruiting insider Mike Roach, boasting a 31-for-33 mark in his 2025 predictions to date. And he's favoring the Wolfpack to prevail with a "high" confidence tag.

Rigdon, fresh off a five-touchdown night in his first season of 11-man ball after transferring from Benjamin High School (Texas), currently checks in just inside the top 2,000 on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, sitting No. 138 among running backs and No. 277 overall in Texas.

He originally committed to Air Force in the spring but reopened the race in September.

ALSO READ: Former 2025 Wolfpack Pledge Flips Commitment to Wildcats

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.

Published |Modified
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football