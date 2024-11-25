New Prediction Points to Probable NC State Football Recruiting Prize
Columbus High School (Texas) three-star Grayson Rigdon, a lively running back who doubled as the nation's leading prep scorer on the hardwood last season, received an NC State football offer last week before planning a weekend trip to check out the Wolfpack in person.
RELATED: NC State Enters Fray for Zippy 2025 Dual-Sport Sensation
According to Rigdon's posts on social media, he's still planning to announce his college choice on Monday. However, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound speedster hasn't advertised the time of his announcement yet.
Meanwhile, signs suggest Dave Doeren and his NC State football staff enjoy all the homestretch momentum over his previously named finalists: North Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Missouri State, Abilene Christian, Tarleton, and Tennessee State.
On Sunday night, the first expert forecast popped up in the 247Sports Crystal Ball for Rigdon's recruitment. It comes from national recruiting insider Mike Roach, boasting a 31-for-33 mark in his 2025 predictions to date. And he's favoring the Wolfpack to prevail with a "high" confidence tag.
Rigdon, fresh off a five-touchdown night in his first season of 11-man ball after transferring from Benjamin High School (Texas), currently checks in just inside the top 2,000 on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, sitting No. 138 among running backs and No. 277 overall in Texas.
He originally committed to Air Force in the spring but reopened the race in September.
ALSO READ: Former 2025 Wolfpack Pledge Flips Commitment to Wildcats
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.