Premier DE Locks In NC State Football Official Visit
A pair of NC State football coaches checked in on four-star defensive end Aiden Harris at his Weddington High School (N.C.) in early January. And the 6-foot-4, 255-pound junior has checked out the Wolfpack a couple of times on unofficial visits the past few years.
Now, Harris is set to be in Raleigh the first weekend of June for an official visit, NC State Wolfpack On SI confirmed this week.
The same goes for his twin brother and fellow four-star defensive lineman, Andrew Harris, a 6-foot-2, 235-pounder stacking up at No. 311 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Aiden Harris ranks No. 40 overall in the cycle, No. 2 among defensive lineman, and No. 4 in North Carolina.
Both boast dozens of offers. They have been on Dave Doeren & Co.'s 2026 NC State football recruiting wishlist for over 18 months.
Meanwhile, the Wolfpack enjoys four early verbal commits on the 2026 trail. The collection checks in at No. 51 in the country, per 247Sports.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.