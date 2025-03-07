All Wolfpack

Premier DE Locks In NC State Football Official Visit

Dave Doeren and his NC State football staff will host in-state four-star Aiden Harris in early June.

Matt Giles

NC State football
NC State football / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

A pair of NC State football coaches checked in on four-star defensive end Aiden Harris at his Weddington High School (N.C.) in early January. And the 6-foot-4, 255-pound junior has checked out the Wolfpack a couple of times on unofficial visits the past few years.

ALSO READ: Nearby Four-Star Pits NC State Recruiters Against Powerhouses

Now, Harris is set to be in Raleigh the first weekend of June for an official visit, NC State Wolfpack On SI confirmed this week.

The same goes for his twin brother and fellow four-star defensive lineman, Andrew Harris, a 6-foot-2, 235-pounder stacking up at No. 311 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

Aiden Harris ranks No. 40 overall in the cycle, No. 2 among defensive lineman, and No. 4 in North Carolina.

Both boast dozens of offers. They have been on Dave Doeren & Co.'s 2026 NC State football recruiting wishlist for over 18 months.

Meanwhile, the Wolfpack enjoys four early verbal commits on the 2026 trail. The collection checks in at No. 51 in the country, per 247Sports.

ALSO READ: NC State Lands Among Finalists for Ex-UNC Recruiting Prize

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football