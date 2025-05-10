Promising Tight End Joins NC State Football Transfer Haul
Just over a week after officially entering the transfer portal, one-year Nebraska player Ian Flynt announced his commitment to 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack on Saturday afternoon.
The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Flynt, listed as a defensive lineman at Nebraska but set to be a tight end at NC State, shared his "Runnin' With The Pack" decision via the following post on social media:
A former three-star prep out of Katy, Texas, Flynt finished No. 709 overall, No. 37 among tight ends, and No. 110 in Texas on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.
But Flynt saw action in only one game for the 2024 Cornhuskers. So, he earned a redshirt and will arrive in Raleigh with all four years of eligibility remaining.
Ian Flynt, fresh off an official visit with the Wolfpack, is the 16th addition to Doeren & Co.'s transfer class for the 2025 NC State football roster. The collection, still lacking four-star talents in the eyes of 247Sports, currently stacks up at No. 57 in the country and No. 13 in the ACC.
