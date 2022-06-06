Wolfpack issues new numbers

Several NC State football players will don different jersey numbers for the 2022 season. Most significantly, Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren has announced that defensive lineman Savion Jackson will wear the No. 9 jersey - the number previously worn by former Wolfpack All-Americans Mario Williams and Bradley Chubb.

"Savion has earned the opportunity to wear this honored number with his play on the field and his hard work off the field," said head coach Dave Doeren. "He understands the standards that come with wearing that number and is committed to upholding them."

The fourth-year Clayton native started every game that he played last season at end and has played in 29 games with 13 starts for his career. He helped anchor a staunch Wolfpack defense that ranked among the national leaders in almost every defensive category in 2021.

"I am honored that Coach Doeren believes in me enough to give me the jersey number that was worn by two NC State legends," Jackson said. "After speaking with Bradley Chubb, I know it's not just a number, it's a legacy. I have been passed the torch and it's my responsibility to uphold the standards that come with that."

Williams wore the No. 9 jersey during his career that spanned the 2003-05 campaigns. The first player in ACC history to be selected at No. 1 in the NFL Draft, Wiliams was a two-time All-ACC choice and set the Wolfpack single-season records for tackles for loss (27.5) and sacks (14.5) in 2005. He went on to an 11-year NFL career with the Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

Chubb was the 2017 ACC Defensive Player of Year and was the winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Ted Hendricks Award that season. He broke Williams' career TFL record with 60 and finished his senior campaign as the Power 5 leader in TFLs and sacks. He was a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Other jersey number changes can be found here: https://gopack.com/sports/football/roster.com