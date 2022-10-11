Skip to main content
Thomas, Dunn Honored By ACC

© Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas, Dunn Honored By ACC

NC State's Drake Thomas and Christopher Dunn have been honored by the ACC for their efforts in the Wolfpack's win over FSU.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NC State's No. 32 did well Saturday.

Drake Thomas and Christopher Dunn have been honored by the ACC for their efforts in the Wolfpack's win over FSU.

Thomas led the Wolfpack with 14 tackles, including two for a loss, while also breaking up two passes against the Seminoles to be named the ACC's Linebacker of the Week 

Dunn earned ACC Specialist of the Week honors after drilling four field goals and an extra point in NCSU's win over Florida State. The tally improved his season totals to 11-of-11 on field goal tries and 20-of-20 on PAT attempts. 

USATSI_19202791

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).

In This Article (1)

North Carolina State Wolfpack
North Carolina State Wolfpack

USATSI_19203450
Football

Thomas, Dunn Honored By ACC

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19163777
Football

UPDATE: Leary's Injury Status

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19203449
Football

LOOK: Photos From NC State's Win

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19159738
Football

WATCH: Doeren Discusses Leary, NC State

By Rob McLamb
Screenshot 2022-10-09 12.13.17 AM
Football

Postgame: Drake Thomas Talks NC State 19, FSU 17

By Nicholas Schnittker
Screenshot 2022-10-09 12.15.20 AM
Football

Postgame: Listen to Devan Boykin Discuss NC State's Win over FSU

By Nicholas Schnittker
Screenshot 2022-10-09 12.04.22 AM
Football

Postgame: Listen to Dave Doeren Discuss NC State's dramatic win over FSU

By Nicholas Schnittker
Screenshot 2022-10-09 12.19.30 AM
Football

Postgame: Jack Chambers discusses NC State's win over FSU

By Nicholas Schnittker
USATSI_19202601
Football

Leary Injured Against FSU, X-rays Negative

By Nicholas Schnittker