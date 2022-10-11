Thomas, Dunn Honored By ACC

NC State's No. 32 did well Saturday.

Drake Thomas and Christopher Dunn have been honored by the ACC for their efforts in the Wolfpack's win over FSU.

Thomas led the Wolfpack with 14 tackles, including two for a loss, while also breaking up two passes against the Seminoles to be named the ACC's Linebacker of the Week

Dunn earned ACC Specialist of the Week honors after drilling four field goals and an extra point in NCSU's win over Florida State. The tally improved his season totals to 11-of-11 on field goal tries and 20-of-20 on PAT attempts.

© Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

