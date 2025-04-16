Two-Year NC State Football Contributor Now Looking to Play Elsewhere
The college football spring transfer portal has become increasingly popular in recent years, with players who may have lost competition battles in spring practice and those searching for better NIL opportunities suddenly departing their previous schools. And the NC State football program is feeling the effect of the trend.
Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack had already lost one multi-year player to the spring portal in Kendrick Raphael. Now, it appears another offensive talent in Raleigh plans to depart the program.
On Monday, 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported that two-year Wolfpack wide receiver Dacari Collins is entering the transfer portal.
A former four-star recruit, Collins spent two seasons at Clemson, redshirting his second campaign before joining the Wolfpack via the transfer route two years ago.
The 6-foot-4, 212-pound Dacari Collins had his most productive season last go-round, reeling in 24 catches for 314 yards and two touchdowns for the 2024 NC State football squad. He has 54 career receptions, including 38 as a member of the Wolfpack.
