Skip to main content
UPDATE: Leary's Injury Status

UPDATE: Leary's Injury Status

NC State head coach Dave Doeren gave an update Monday on Devin Leary's injury status.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NC State head coach Dave Doeren addressed the media Monday, during which he gave an update on the status of Devin Leary. The quarterback suffered an injury in the Wolfpack's win over Florida State and did not return to the game. 

“His shoulder is good," Doeren said. "All the images were positive. It’s a rehab injury, and that starts immediately. It’s a day-to-day thing. Devin is super tough, and he will grind. There isn’t a timeline. It could be this week, or it could be six weeks. It really comes down to how he recovers. So we’re excited the news was what it was, and I’m not going to get into any more of it than that, but we’re excited his season isn’t over, and he doesn’t need surgery.”

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on FanNation for updates on Leary's playing status moving forward. 

USATSI_19202691

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).

In This Article (1)

North Carolina State Wolfpack
North Carolina State Wolfpack

USATSI_19163777
Football

UPDATE: Leary's Injury Status

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19203449
Football

LOOK: Photos From NC State's Win

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19159738
Football

WATCH: Doeren Discusses Leary, NC State

By Rob McLamb
Screenshot 2022-10-09 12.13.17 AM
Football

Postgame: Drake Thomas Talks NC State 19, FSU 17

By Nicholas Schnittker
Screenshot 2022-10-09 12.15.20 AM
Football

Postgame: Listen to Devan Boykin Discuss NC State's Win over FSU

By Nicholas Schnittker
Screenshot 2022-10-09 12.04.22 AM
Football

Postgame: Listen to Dave Doeren Discuss NC State's dramatic win over FSU

By Nicholas Schnittker
Screenshot 2022-10-09 12.19.30 AM
Football

Postgame: Jack Chambers discusses NC State's win over FSU

By Nicholas Schnittker
USATSI_19202601
Football

Leary Injured Against FSU, X-rays Negative

By Nicholas Schnittker
USATSI_19202791
Football

Photos: NC State 19, FSU 17

By Nicholas Schnittker