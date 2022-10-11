UPDATE: Leary's Injury Status

NC State head coach Dave Doeren addressed the media Monday, during which he gave an update on the status of Devin Leary. The quarterback suffered an injury in the Wolfpack's win over Florida State and did not return to the game.

“His shoulder is good," Doeren said. "All the images were positive. It’s a rehab injury, and that starts immediately. It’s a day-to-day thing. Devin is super tough, and he will grind. There isn’t a timeline. It could be this week, or it could be six weeks. It really comes down to how he recovers. So we’re excited the news was what it was, and I’m not going to get into any more of it than that, but we’re excited his season isn’t over, and he doesn’t need surgery.”

