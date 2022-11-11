VIDEO: Thomas Prepares For Senior Day
NC State's Thayer Thomas spoke with the media ahead of his final home game with the Wolfpack.
NC State's Thayer Thomas spoke with the media ahead of his final home game with the Wolfpack on Saturday against Boston College.
Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!
Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).