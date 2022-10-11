Skip to main content
WATCH: Doeren Discusses Leary, NC State

© Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK

WATCH: Doeren Discusses Leary, NC State

NC State head coach Dave Doeren addressed the media Monday following the Wolfpack's win over FSU.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NC State head coach Dave Doeren addressed the media Monday following the Wolfpack's win over FSU, including an update on Devin Leary's injury. 

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).

In This Article (1)

North Carolina State Wolfpack
North Carolina State Wolfpack

USATSI_19159738
Football

WATCH: Doeren Discusses Leary, NC State

By Rob McLamb
Screenshot 2022-10-09 12.13.17 AM
Football

Postgame: Drake Thomas Talks NC State 19, FSU 17

By Nicholas Schnittker
Screenshot 2022-10-09 12.15.20 AM
Football

Postgame: Listen to Devan Boykin Discuss NC State's Win over FSU

By Nicholas Schnittker
Screenshot 2022-10-09 12.04.22 AM
Football

Postgame: Listen to Dave Doeren Discuss NC State's dramatic win over FSU

By Nicholas Schnittker
Screenshot 2022-10-09 12.19.30 AM
Football

Postgame: Jack Chambers discusses NC State's win over FSU

By Nicholas Schnittker
USATSI_19202601
Football

Leary Injured Against FSU, X-rays Negative

By Nicholas Schnittker
USATSI_19202791
Football

Photos: NC State 19, FSU 17

By Nicholas Schnittker
final-1
Football

Final Box Score: NC State 19, FSU 17

By Nicholas Schnittker
q3-1
Football

Q3 Box Score: NC State 13, FSU 17

By Nicholas Schnittker