WATCH: Ingle On NC State's Win, "It’s fun. We’re still celebrating."
NC State's Tanner Ingle's late interception helped the Wolfpack eventually knock off UNC in Chapel Hill.
NC State's Tanner Ingle's late interception helped the Wolfpack eventually knock off UNC in Chapel Hill.
Ingle talked to the media after NC State upset UNC.
Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!
Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).