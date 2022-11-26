Skip to main content
WATCH: NC State stuns UNC, Doeren Speaks Postgame

NC State knocked off Coastal Division champion North Carolina in double overtime at Kenan Stadium to end the regular season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC -- NC State has ended its regular season with a stunning, 30-27, double-overtime win over No. 17 North Carolina at Kenan Stadium. 

The Wolfpack improves to 8-4 overall, 4-4 in ACC play with the win. The loss drops the Tar Heels to 9-3 and 6-2 in league play. 

Ben Finley, a scout team player and the fourth-string quarterback just a few weeks ago, led NC State with 271 yards passing and two touchdowns tossed. He completed 27-of-40 passes on the day to guide NCSU to what will be a famous victory for the Pack faithful.

