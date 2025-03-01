WR Nathan Agyemang Reveals NC State Football Visit
The NC State football program will host promising wide receiver Nathan Agyemang for a three-day visit beginning on May 30, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound junior announced via a social media post on Saturday afternoon.
Agyemang received an offer from the NC State staff while on an unofficial visit with the Wolfpack back in late January. His long list of suitors also includes Ole Miss, Wisconsin, Appalachian State, South Florida, Cincinnati, Florida Atlantic, among over a dozen others.
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his recruiting team have already reeled in four early verbal pledges in the 2026 cycle. All four of them are three-star prospects, currently comprising the No. 49-ranked haul in the country, according to 247Sports, and No. 11 in the ACC.
However, none of the 2026 Wolfpack commits is a wide receiver. Nathan Agyemang is one of over a dozen at that position in the class who have reported an offer out of Raleigh.
