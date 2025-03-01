All Wolfpack

WR Nathan Agyemang Reveals NC State Football Visit

The towering talent has been on the 2026 NC State football wishlist for just over a month now.

Matt Giles

NC State football
NC State football / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NC State football program will host promising wide receiver Nathan Agyemang for a three-day visit beginning on May 30, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound junior announced via a social media post on Saturday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Priority NC State Target Zavion Griffin-Haynes Teases List Drop

Agyemang received an offer from the NC State staff while on an unofficial visit with the Wolfpack back in late January. His long list of suitors also includes Ole Miss, Wisconsin, Appalachian State, South Florida, Cincinnati, Florida Atlantic, among over a dozen others.

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his recruiting team have already reeled in four early verbal pledges in the 2026 cycle. All four of them are three-star prospects, currently comprising the No. 49-ranked haul in the country, according to 247Sports, and No. 11 in the ACC.

However, none of the 2026 Wolfpack commits is a wide receiver. Nathan Agyemang is one of over a dozen at that position in the class who have reported an offer out of Raleigh.

ALSO READ: NC State Set to Host 2026 Tennessee Offensive Tackle Brody Smith

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more Wolfpack recruiting updates and other NC State football news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football