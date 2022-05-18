Pack throttles UNCG in non-conference finale

RALEIGH, NC -- NC State jumped out to a massive lead early and never let up as the Wolfpack blasted UNCG, 20-2, at Doak Field in the final non-conference regular-season game for both schools.

NCSU improves to 33-17 overall. The Spartans fall to 25-27 with the lopsided loss.

Noah Soles doubled home Devonte Brown and LuJames Groover III to start the scoring in the bottom of the first. J.T. Jarrett then smashed a three-run homer to give NC State all the runs it would need.

The Wolfpack was not content and poured it on in its half of the first. Groover came to bat a second time in the frame and also blasted a home run over the wall. When it was all said and done, NCSU led, 9-0, heading into the top of the second.

Tommy White tacked on three runs when he sent a blast over the wall in right-center, scoring Brown and Groover, to push the Pack's advantage to 11 runs in the bottom of the third inning.

After a seven-run sixth inning pushed NC State to 20 runs, the game was called following UNCG's turn at bat in the top of the seventh.

NC State will host Wake Forest on Thursday in the final series of the regular season. The three-game set will kick off at 6 p.m. and the Pack will need one victory to clinch a winning season in ACC play.

