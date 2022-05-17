NC State welcomes Spartans to Doak

RALEIGH – NC State baseball (32-17) returns home Tuesday for its final midweek contest of the season when it hosts UNCG (25-26) at Doak Field at Dail Park. First pitch is set for 6 p.m., as there will be a TV broadcast on ACCNX and a radio broadcast on WKNC 88.1 and the Varsity Network App.

STARTING PITCHERS

TBA (NCSU) vs. RHP Zack Mallia (UNCG)

LAST TIME OUT

NC State traveled to Tobacco Road rival Duke last weekend and clinched its fourth ACC series win of the season thanks to 5-3 and 13-5 wins, respectively, in the first two games. The Blue Devils avoided the sweep on Sunday with a 7-4 comeback win.

HOME SWEET HOME

This is NC State’s final week of regular season competition, and it will close out its slate with four home games. After Tuesday’s contest with UNCG it will welcome Wake Forest for a three-game series May 19-21 in Raleigh.

SERIES HISTORY

This will be the second meeting this year between the Wolfpack and Spartans, as the teams last met in Greensboro, N.C., on March 8 and NC State won, 13-5.

Tuesday will be the 40th meeting between the squads, as the Pack leads the all-time series, 30-9, and has won six of the last seven meetings dating back to 2015.

ON DECK

May 19 · vs. Wake Forest · 6:30 PM

May 20 · vs. Wake Forest · 6:30 PM

May 21 · vs. Wake Forest · 1 PM