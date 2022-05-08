Weather forces Sunday twinbill between rivals

Skip to main content
Due to inclement weather in Raleigh, NC State and North Carolina will play a doubleheader Sunday starting at 11 a.m., with game two to follow 45 minutes after the completion of game one.

© Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

NC State and North Carolina will begin the second contest of the three-game set between the rivals on Sunday at 11 a.m. after weather forced the postponement of play for a second straight evening. 

The two teams had their first matchup suspended in the fifth inning on Friday. When play resumed Saturday afternoon, UNC pulled out a, 8-7, win in the opener. 

Weather did not allow for Saturday's regularly scheduled game to begin and now the Triangle foes will try to get two games in on Sunday. 

