Weather forces Sunday twinbill between rivals

NC State and North Carolina will begin the second contest of the three-game set between the rivals on Sunday at 11 a.m. after weather forced the postponement of play for a second straight evening.

The two teams had their first matchup suspended in the fifth inning on Friday. When play resumed Saturday afternoon, UNC pulled out a, 8-7, win in the opener.

Weather did not allow for Saturday's regularly scheduled game to begin and now the Triangle foes will try to get two games in on Sunday.

