Weather forces Sunday twinbill between rivals
Due to inclement weather in Raleigh, NC State and North Carolina will play a doubleheader Sunday starting at 11 a.m., with game two to follow 45 minutes after the completion of game one.
NC State and North Carolina will begin the second contest of the three-game set between the rivals on Sunday at 11 a.m. after weather forced the postponement of play for a second straight evening.
The two teams had their first matchup suspended in the fifth inning on Friday. When play resumed Saturday afternoon, UNC pulled out a, 8-7, win in the opener.
Weather did not allow for Saturday's regularly scheduled game to begin and now the Triangle foes will try to get two games in on Sunday.
