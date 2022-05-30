Pack denied NCAA berth

NC State was waiting to hear its name called. It never happened.

The Wolfpack, fresh off a College World Series appearance in 2021, did not get selected for the 2022 NCAA Baseball Championship.

The Wolfpack has reached the College World Series three times in program history. Each time NCSU did not make the [postseason in the following campaign.

This one comes as the biggest surprise, as most projections had NC State in as a two or three seed.

