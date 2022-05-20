Skip to main content
Wake tops NC State in series opener

NC State dropped the series opener with Wake Forest on Thursday.

RALEIGH, NC -- NC State dropped its series opener, 8-2, to Wake Forest Thursday evening at Doak Field. 

The Wolfpack slips to 33-18, 14-13 in the ACC with the defeat. The Demon Deacons improve to 37-16-1 overall and 13-14-1 in conference play with the victory. 

Wake Forest jumped out early and never trailed. Brock Wilken hit a two-run homer over the wall in left field in the first inning to hand the Deacs a, 2-0, cushion. LuJames Groover III hit a solo homer, his 10th long ball of the campaign, to cut the lead in half in the bottom of the fourth.

Wake Forest extended its lead four innings later with an RBI single from Brendan Tinsman in the top of the eighth. NC State answered in the bottom half with Tommy White's 23rd homer of the season, a solo shot. 

A five-spot in the top of the ninth helped Wake pull away.  Michael Turconi belted a three-run homer to right and Adam Cecere followed later with a two-run double to hand the Deacs a six-run lead in the final inning.

The two schools will battle Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the second of the three-game set. Matt Willadsen is scheduled to start on the mound for NC State. 

