Rodón and Turner named to All-Star team

NC State will once again have two alums in the Major League All-Star Game.

The Wolfpack will see its two stalwarts from the 2013 College World Series squad, Trea Turner and Carlos Rodón, join forces for the National League team. The game is Tuesday, July 19th at 7:30 p.m. (EST) at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Turner was voted by the fans to start at shortstop on his home field. It will be the second all-star appearance for the defending NL batting champion. In his career, the former Pack star has twice led the National League in hits and stolen bases, batted for the cycle three times, and was a member of the Washington Nationals' 2019 World Series winning squad.

Entering Thursday's action, Turner is batting .305 in 2022, with 12 homers, 65 runs batted in, and 17 stolen bases.

Initially, Rodón was not named to the All-Star team despite being second in the NL in strikeouts.

However, Milwaukee's Josh Hader was pulled from the team to address family issues and that gave Rodón a reprieve.

The is also the second all-star appearance for the former Wolfpack lefty. He made the American League team last season while a member of the Chicago White Sox.

Rodón is scheduled to pitch Thursday against Milwaukee. He is 8-5 with a 2.70 earned run average and 124 strikeouts in 100 innings pitched on the season.