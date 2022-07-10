Rodón hurls another gem

Skip to main content
Carlos Rodón continues his fine work with the Giants.

Carlos Rodón is standing tall with the Giants. The lefty who pitched three seasons at NC State once again hurled a gem for San Francisco on Saturday, as he led the Giants to a, 3-1, win in San Diego.

Rodón pitched his first complete game with San Francisco, and third of his career. He fanned 12 Padres while walking only two. San Diego only mustered one run on three hits.

The win moved San Francisco to within 4.5 games of the Padres for second place in a hotly contested National League West Division. The Giants are 6.5 games behind Los Angeles for the top spot. However, Rodón's effort puts his team only three games back in the NL Wild Card standings. 

Strikeouts have been a theme for Rodón throughout his career. With his 12 Ks on Saturday, the lefty is now at 124 for the 2022 campaign, which is second-best in the Senior Circuit and tied for fourth best in Major League Baseball. 

