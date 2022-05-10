Rodón continues to pitch like a Giant

Carlos Rodón continued his pitching mastery with his most recent start Monday.

The lefty took the mound for San Francisco against NL West rival Colorado and once again posted high strikeout totals as he did so often in his three seasons at NC State.

After fanning 12 and picking up his fourth win of the 2022 campaign, Rodón now stands at 4-1 with a 1.80 ERA and 53 batters struck out in 35 innings pitched.

