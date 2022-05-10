Skip to main content
Rodón continues to pitch like a Giant

Rodón continues to pitch like a Giant

Carlos Rodón is standing tall in San Francisco after another terrific outing Monday.

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Rodón is standing tall in San Francisco after another terrific outing Monday.

Carlos Rodón continued his pitching mastery with his most recent start Monday.

The lefty took the mound for San Francisco against NL West rival Colorado and once again posted high strikeout totals as he did so often in his three seasons at NC State.

After fanning 12 and picking up his fourth win of the 2022 campaign, Rodón now stands at 4-1 with a 1.80 ERA and 53 batters struck out in 35 innings pitched. 

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).

USATSI_18236962
Sports

Rodón continues to pitch like a Giant

By Rob McLamb49 seconds ago
H08A2046
Sports

NC State looks to continue non-conference success

By Rob McLamb2 hours ago
doak field
Sports

Pack travels to UNCW

By NC State Athletic Communications20 hours ago
USATSI_7721820
Basketball

Johnson leaves NC State

By FanNation StaffMay 9, 2022
USATSI_18226285
Sports

Pack9 in Pros: Dunand makes the Show

By Rob McLambMay 9, 2022
USATSI_7296617
Sports

NC State drops seesaw affair

By NC State Athletic CommunicationsMay 8, 2022
Jaylynn Nash LLC_04.15.22_1d-183
Sports

Pack powers past Tar Heels

By Rob McLambMay 8, 2022
USATSI_18226559
Sports

Dunand's debut is a blast

By Rob McLambMay 8, 2022
Elliott Avent cws
Sports

Upcoming week (5/8-5/14): NC State sports

By Rob McLambMay 8, 2022